Wyberton’s 11-game win run ended at Hykeham

Wyberton were beaten 2-1 at Lincs League runners-up Hykeham Town on Saturday.

Ben McDowell and Steven Mehta netted the winning goals for the hosts, which brought the Villagers’ 11-game winning streak to an end.

Fraser Bayliss scored the consolation goal for Joe Greswell’s side.

In midweek the Villagers had moved up to third in the league following a 3-0 victory at Sleaford Sports Amateurs.

Craig Parker netted a brace and Grant Butler was also on target.

Wyberton host champions Skegness Town on Wednesday (KO 6.30pm) and Louth Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).