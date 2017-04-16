Wyberton’s 11-game win run ended at Hykeham

Wyberton were beaten 2-1 at Lincs League runners-up Hykeham Town on Saturday.
Ben McDowell and Steven Mehta netted the winning goals for the hosts, which brought the Villagers’ 11-game winning streak to an end.
Fraser Bayliss scored the consolation goal for Joe Greswell’s side.
In midweek the Villagers had moved up to third in the league following a 3-0 victory at Sleaford Sports Amateurs.
Craig Parker netted a brace and Grant Butler was also on target.
Wyberton host champions Skegness Town on Wednesday (KO 6.30pm) and Louth Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).