Wyberton’s cup final trial run

Wyberton will have a trial run of their Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup final tonight.

The Villagers host newly-crowned Lincolnshire League champions Skegness Town at the Causeway.

Kick off will be at 6.30pm.

Wyberton will then end their league campaign at home to Louth Town on Saturday.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Wyberton were beaten 2-1 at Lincs League runners-up Hykeham Town on Saturday.

Ben McDowell and Steven Mehta netted the winning goals for the hosts, which brought the Villagers’ 11-game winning streak to an end.

Fraser Bayliss scored the consolation goal for Joe Greswell’s side.

In midweek the Villagers had moved up to third in the league following a 3-0 victory at Sleaford Sports Amateurs.

Craig Parker netted a brace and Grant Butler was also on target.