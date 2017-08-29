Wyberton’s first win

Wyberton picked up their first win of the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League campaign with a 5-2 victory over Immingham Town.

The Villagers made it four points from two games at the Causeway thanks to goals from Shane Brackenbury, Jamie Elston and substitutes Mark Thompson, Adam Abell and Olly Drummond.

Gary Nimmo and Daniel Scrimshaw replied for the away side.

AFC Boston, who kicked off their campaign with victory over Brigg, suffered a 3-1 defeat to early pacesetters Horncastle Town.

Andrew Shinn, Richard Jackson and Max Gowshall found the net for the Wongers.

On Saturday Wyberton travel to Louth Town and AFC Boston are away at Ruston Sports.

Both kick off at 3pm.