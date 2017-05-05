Wyberton searching for cup silverware

Wyberton are hoping to end their season by lifting the Supplementary Cup.

Joe Greswell’s side face Immingham Town in the final on Friday, held at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park.

Kick off will be at 7.30pm.

The Villagers are keen to bounce back following last Friday’s Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup final defeat.

After holding Lincs League champions Skegness Town for the majority of the game at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank, it was the Lilywhites who snatched a late victory through Courtney Warren.

On Saturday Lincoln Moorlands Railway were thrashed 6-0 at Brigg Town Reserves, meaning they couldn’t overtake Wyberton, who finished the Lincs League campaign in third behind Skegness and Hykeham.