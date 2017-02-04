Wyberton seek a winning return

Wyberton are looking to bounce back with a victory at Market Rasen Town on Saturday.

The Villagers’ winning run was brought to a halt by Lincoln Moorlands Railway this weekend.

Wyberton, seventh in the Lincs League, will make the journey north to Rase Park, looking for victory against the side who sit third-bottom.

Kick off will be at 2pm.

Joe Greswell’s side went into last weekend’s match on the back of 10 straight victories.

But it was second-placed Railway who claimed the points, securing a 2-1 victory with a brace from Simon Mowbray.

Fraser Bayliss replied for Wyberton.

Olly Drummond was sent off for the Villagers with Zak Johnson being dismissed for the away side.