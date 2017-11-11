You again? Boston Town eye swift revenge against Daventry

Gary Frost will send his Boston Town side to Daventry looking to avenge Saturday’s cup exit.

The Purple Army left the DWB Stadium with a 5-1 victory in the United Counties League Knockout Cup last weekend, making the most of Richard Ford’s early red card.

But as the two sides prepare to meet for the second Saturday in a row, Frost is keen to get one over the UCL Premier highfliers.

“It’ll be 11 against 11 again and hopefully we can get something from the game,” he said.

“They knocked the ball about well but it was end-to-end for the first 20-25 minutes until Fordy got sent off.

“That deflated us, and to make it worse they scored from the free kick after he was gone.

“It’ll be nice to have another go.”

Aaron Eyett grabbed Town’s consolation on Saturday after Ford picked up two early bookings, both of which Frost felt were innocuous.

But he believes the chance to make amends in the league is more important.

The manager added: “It wasn’t nice to lose in the cup, but at least it wasn’t the league.

“That’s still the main thing for us.

“We’ve got a three-year-plan for the club, beginning with this season.

“We want to keep on improving and getting better.

“I believe we can finish mid-table at least this season, hopefully higher.

“We’ve still got games in hand and we’re only a few points behind the teams abvove us.”

Ford looks set to be suspended for the weekend trip to Communications Park (KO 3pm).