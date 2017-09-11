Fourth success for Freiston LL Seconds

SLBL Division Two

Freiston LL 2nds 91, Heckington 76 - Freiston won by 15 runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s Second XI picked up their fourth SLBL Division Two victory of the season as they overcame promotion-chasing Heckington in a tight, low scoring match

With a pitch offering assistance to the bowlers and an uncut outfield restricting scoring opportunities, batting wasn’t easy, but Tom Appleyard and Mick Stapleton worked hard to see off the new ball after the early dismissal of skipper John Goodfellow.

Appleyard made 21, and with wickets in hand Freiston were able to accelerate in the later overs.

Richard Paul also made 21, whilst both Vishal Rajput (10) and Jonny Whitehead (11) made double figures.

Freiston closed on 91 off their 40 overs.

With the ball, Freiston made a superb start by reducing the visitors to 16-5.

Steve Appleyard and Jonny Whitehead were outstanding as Freiston really took control of the match.

Probert made 28 for Heckington before he was trapped LBW by Zakir Gatta.

Gatta went on to claim three wickets.

Suketu Patel threatened to change the course of the match as he struck 23, but last man Bristow was dismissed when he edged a delivery from Goodfellow through the keeper Tim Laverton to seal a hard fought 15 run victory for Freiston.

R.P. Smith Friendly League

Graves Park 146, Freiston LL 2nds 87 - Park won by 59 runs.

Graves Park batted first and made a good start despite the impressive Jonny Whitehead claiming the early wicket of Griffiths.

Chris King (42) and John Morris (53) looked to have set the home side up for an imposing total, but Freiston fought back well with John Goodfellow and Waseem Ilyas both taking two wickets and Zakir Gatta claiming three.

In reply, Freiston were all out for 87 despite both openers Richard Paul and John Goodfellow making 26.

Freiston were undone by Graves Park’s spinners as Martin Hodgson claimed four wickets and Morris three.