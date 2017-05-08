Freiston LL earn first success

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 236-7, Market Deeping 2nds 123 - Freiston won by 113 runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC picked up their first victory of the season as they comfortably beat league leaders Market Deeping Seconds.

Freiston made 236 after being asked to bat first on a green surface, and it proved too much for the visitors.

Openers Richard Paul and Sunil Panjwani set a solid platform for Freiston, putting on 53 for the first wicket.

Panjwani made 32 before being caught in the covers.

Paul made 39 before being adjudged caught behind to give Anderson his second wicket.

However, a 117-run partnership between Abdul Moeed (pictured) and Stewart Kirtley saw Freiston to a strong score.

Moeed was the more aggressive player as he struck three sixes in his fabulous 90.

Kirtley continued his good recent form with a composed 41.

Freiston did lose wickets late on, as Cureton claimed three scalps in a fine final over.

Freiston closed on an impressive 236 from their 45 overs.

Despite the opening pair putting on 37 for the first wicket, Freiston were always in control of the second innings.

Ollie Booth bowled McDougall for 10 to claim the first wicket. Taimur Mian also claimed a wicket, trapping Holden LBW.

There were also two wickets for Tommy Atkinson as Freiston picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Top scorer Bainborough (46) was well caught by Zeeshan Saeed to give Zeeshan Hassan a deserved wicket.

It was left to spin due Moeed and Ashok Kumar to polish off the Deeping tail, as Moeed took three and Kumar claimed to victims as Deeping were all out for 123.