Freiston LL leave it late for superb win

SLBL Premier

Billingborough 183, Freiston LL 184-8 - Freiston won by two wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton pulled of a dramatic victory to end highflying Billingborough’s unbeaten record in the South Lincs and Border League Premier - as Jonny Whitehead scored the winning run off the penultimate delivery.

Billingborough made 183 after electing to bat first.

Opening bowlers Ollie Booth and Taimur Mian started well for Freiston, keeping the run rate down.

Both deserved a wicket in their opening spell, but it was Abdul Moeed who dismissed Newman for 34 as he was expertly caught by Tommy Atkinson at deep square leg.

Tite (40) and Wells (48) took the home side to 101 before Tite was caught behind.

Moeed picked up his third wicket when Brown was caught by Steve Appleyard.

Spinners Moeed and Ashok Kumar did a fine job of restricting the batters as wickets began to fall regularly.

Wells was run out by skipper Richard Paul, before Ollie Booth returned to claim three deserved wickets.

Moeed went on to claim his first five-wicket haul of the season as Billingborough were dismissed for 183.

Freiston started well with the bat, openers Richard Paul and Tom Appleyard putting on 64 before Appleyard was adjudged LBW for 25 and Paul made 41 before he was bowled.

At 115-2 Freiston looked in control, but then began to lose regular wickets.

Waseem Ilyas made 14 and Moeed 17, but the game appeared to swing towards Billingborough when Zeeshan Saeed was bowled for 20.

Needing 34 off the last six overs, Booth and Taimur Mian kept their cool and struck vital boundaries to edge Freiston closer.

Booth made an important 12 before being dismissed.

Mian ensured Freiston kept the rate just below a run a ball, and when he took seven off the penultimate over it left Freiston needing three to win off the last over.

That became one when Mian scampered two, but he was then caught for 21.

That left Jonny Whitehead to push the winning single through the off side with one ball to spare, to claim a memorable victory for Freiston.

On Saturday Freiston host league leaders Woodhall Spa Seconds.

A day later the Sunday Seconds host Legbourne.

Both matches begin at 1pm.