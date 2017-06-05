Freiston LL leave it late to topple leaders

SLBL Premier

Woodhall Spa 2nds 148, Freiston LL 149-9 - Freiston won by one wicket.

For the second week in a row, Freiston, Leake and Leverton prevailed in an incredibly tight match as they overcame SLBL Premier leaders Woodhall.

Last pair Tommy Atkinson and Taimur Mian added eight vital runs to secure victory for the home side.

Freiston started superbly with the ball.

Ollie Booth dismissed Cherry thanks to a smart catch at short leg by Richard Paul.

Mian clean bowled both Sargeant (20) and Carter, before Booth picked up his second, to reduce Woodhall to 29-4.

Freiston kept the pressure on and were unlucky not to pick up further wickets.

A fine 76 from Tom Dixon proved the backbone of the Woodhall innings.

Atkinson claimed two wickets in a superb spell, but Dixon kept Woodhall moving towards a defendable total.

Ashok Kumar was the man to dismiss Dixon, as he was well caught by Atkinson in the deep.

Kumar then polished off the tail, as Woodhall were bowled out for 148.

Freiston lost skipper Richard Paul for one, but Sunil Panjwani and Abdul Moeed took the score to 37 before Panjwani (17) was caught at mid off.

Zeeshan Saeed and Moeed added 52 and Freiston seemed in control at 91-3.

However, they then subsided to 124-8 as Woodhall restricted the runs.

Saeed made 28, Stewart Kirtley 19 but the wicket of Moeed for 49 looked to have changed the game.

Booth and Mian produced another vitally important partnership to move Freiston closer to the target.

Booth made 14, but when he became White’s third victim, Freiston still required eight with just the last pair.

Atkinson and Mian batted patiently to frustrate the Woodhall bowlers and add the vital runs required to seal another memorable victory for Freiston.

RP Smith Friendly League

Freiston L&L 2nd XI 194-4, Legbourne 57 - Freiston won by 137 runs.

Freiston’s Second XI picked up their second victory of the season with a comprehensive victory over Legbourne.

Freiston amassed an impressive 194 off their 40 overs, with Tom Appleyard leading the way with 54.

Skipper John Goodfellow also contributed 41.

Freiston were in fine form with the ball, dismissing the visitors for 57.

Danny Lumley and Jonny Whitehead both claimed two wickets, whilst Steve Appleyard and J.P. Horton both claimed three victims to completed a strong team performance.