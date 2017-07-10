Freiston LL return to winning ways

SLBL Premier

Spalding 2nds 146, Freiston LL 1sts 147-3 - Freiston won by seven wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton returned to winning ways by beating Spalding Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier on Saturday.

Freiston produced a disciplined and professional performance to beat their hosts by seven wickets.

After losing the toss, Freiston bowled first on a very dry surface.

Openers Ollie Booth and Taimur Mian started well, making run scoring difficult.

Mian picked up two wickets in his opening spell.

The third-wicket pair Barnes and Klomplass added 40 but Freiston kept the run rate at three an over.

Abdul Moeed dismissed Klomplass for 14 and then trapped Upuza lbw.

Tommy Atkinson picked up the wicket of Barnes (23), well caught by Jonny Whitehead.

Freiston continued to bowl tightly and Spalding were unable to accelerate in the closing overs.

Freiston finished superbly as they took four wickets in the last over to bowl out their hosts for 146.

Mian took two wickets in two balls, before accurate throws from Richard Paul and Zeeshan Hassan saw two batsmen run out.

Freiston started well with the bat.

Paul (16) and Sunil Panjwani put on 48 for the first wicket.

Abdul Moeed then joined Panjwani to add a further 43 to the total.

Panjwani was clean bowled for 30 and, despite losing Waseem Ilyas for 11, Zeeshan Saeed (24 not out) and Moeed (32 not out) secured a comfortable victory for Freiston.

SLBL Division Two

Scopwick 84, Freiston 2nds 85-5 - Freiston won by five wickets.

A depleted Freiston LL second team picked up a deserved victory at Scopwick.

Freiston bowled their hosts out for 84.

Jonny Whitehead and John Goodfellow both picked up three wickets, whilst Zakir Gatta claimed two.

Freiston reached their target with ease.

Whitehead top scored with an unbeaten 19, whilst both J.P. Horton and Tim Laverton contributed double figure scores.