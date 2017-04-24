Freiston LL still looking for first Premier win

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 149, Spalding 2nds 153-4 - Spalding won by six wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s top order failed to fire in their home clash with fellow newly-promoted side Spalding Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

Despite a defiant 40 from Taimur Mian, Freiston stumbled to 149, a total which the visitors comfortably reached.

Batting first, Freiston slumped to 34-4, with Josh Lawrence claiming three wickets.

Abdul Moeed made 22 before being trapped LBW to Dockerill.

Ashok Kumar and Taimur Mian showed their capabilities with the bat to add 43 for the eighth wicket, before Kumar went for 29.

Mian was last man out for 40 as Freiston made 149.

Spalding made a strong start in reply, as openers Dring and Manton added 55 for the first wicket.

Dring made 37 before being trapped LBW by Tommy Atkinson.

Abdul Moeed struck twice to reduce Spalding to 71-3, but a patient innings from Manton (46) and a more aggressive innings from Juckes (45 not out) saw Spalding to their target with more than 10 overs remaining.

Freiston travel to Grantham Seconds on saturday.

Freiston’s Seconds were without a match at the weekend as opponents Long Sutton Seconds were unable to raise a side.