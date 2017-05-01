Freiston LL still looking for first win

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 201, Grantham 2nds 202-4 - Grantham won by six wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton are still searching for their first win of the season, as they lost out to Grantham, despite a spirited effort from the newly-promoted club.

Batting first on an excellent surface, Freiston made 201.

However, it could and should have been more.

A number of batsmen were guilty of not going on to make a game-changing score.

Zeeshan Saeed and Stewart Kirtley both made 32, whilst Richard Paul scored 29.

However, Freiston lost regular wickets and were indebted to the lower order to secure maximum batting points.

Ollie Booth (21) and Tommy Atkinson (15) batted well, but Freiston were bowled out after 41 overs.

With the bat, Grantham started patiently and looked to see of the new ball.

The breakthrough came with the score on 58 when Parmley was well caught by Kirtley at deep square leg to give Atkinson a deserved wicket.

Abdul Moeed then had Cameron-Clarke clean bowled.

Despite keeping the pressure and intensity high, Freiston were unable to find another breakthrough.

Mudie and Unsworth (36) added 72 to slowly edge Grantham closer to victory.

Freiston did keep fighting but were guilty of dropping a couple of crucial chances.

When Zeeshan Hassan clean bowled Unsworth it was probably too late.

Excellent fielding from Taimur Main saw Abbot run out, but Mudie (78 not out) and Kumar (24 not out) took the home side to victory with 14 balls to spare.

R.P. Smith Friendly League

Grimoldby 117, Freiston LL 2nds 120-1 - Freiston won by nine wickets.

After scheduled opponents Belton Park Seconds conceded due to a lack of players, Freiston were grateful to Grimoldby for stepping in at late notice to ensure a cricket match could take place.

Grimoldby made 117 as they batted first.

Wickets were shared around the impressive Freiston bowling attack with Steve Appleyard and Zakir Gatta both claiming two scalps.

Freiston chased the target down with ease thanks to an excellent opening partnership between captain John Goodfellow and Tom Appleyard.

Goodfellow made 59, whilst Appleyard was unbeaten on 47 as Freiston cruised to a nine wicket victory.