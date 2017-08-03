GB call-ups for kickboxers

Three members of Evolution Martial Arts have received international call-ups to compete at the upcoming WAKO Junior and Cadet European Championships.

Talon Chambers, Nesta Baxter and Chelsea Leggatt have all recently received their official letters to confirm their places in the Great Britain kickboxing squad for September’s event in Skopje, Macedonia.

The three young athletes all fight and train out of the Boston club under head coach Linda Baxter.

The selection process to earn a spot on the team started back in February at the WAKO British Championships in Birmingham, where their performances and positions were rated by selectors.

Places in the team were also given on their performances at previous international events and training at the relevant GB squad sessions across the country.

For 11-year-old Talon this will be the first time he has represented Great Britain.

However, this will be the second opportunity for Chelsea, 17, to show what she can offer on the international stage.

She competed for GB last year at the WAKO Kickboxing Junior and Cadet World Championships in Dublin, Ireland.

For Nesta, also 17, this will be her fifth consecutive year of representing her country after international success with the team, becoming both World and European Champion.

Nesta hopes this year to retain her European title in Macedonia, which she claimed in Spain.

The trio are currently training hard in their preparation camp ahead of the European Championships, where Talon will compete in the Younger cadet boys’ (10-12 years) +47kg point fighting category.

Chelsea will compete in the junior girls’ (16-18 years) +70kg points and light continuous while Nesta will be competing in the junior girls’ (16-18 years) -60kg points, light continuous and kick light sections.

Talon, Chelsea and Nesta all recently travelled to the Lilleshall National Sports and Conference Centre to take part in a WAKO Kickboxing Team Great Britain Training Weekend Camp, along with Evolution’s John Chambers.

The quartet learned from top class coaches from across the country and sparred with Britain’s best fighters.

Over the gruelling but enjoyable weekend the four trained for approximately 12 hours over in two days.

This included an early morning run, agility and strength training as well as sparring sessions with top GB competitors.