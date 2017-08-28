Gilding hits 89 runs as Boston Seconds beat Grantham

SLBL Premier

Boston CC 2nds 218, Grantham 2nds 161 - Boston won by 57 runs.

Luke Gilding struck 89 runs as Boston CC Seconds recorded victory over Grantham Seconds on Saturday.

He struck 11 fours on his way to the total, before being trapped LBW by Gareth Bennett.

Support from Guy Elsam (34), Ben Troops (24), Dan Fox (16) and Steve Elleray (14) helped the hosts post 218 before being dismissed in the 43rd over.

In response, the Boston bowlers got to work on the Mayflower, sending their opponents back to pavilion 57 runs short in the 40th over.

Damian Lawson took five wickets for the loss of 37 runs, with Ben Troops returning figures of 4-10.

Wills Barker added a wicket.

Boston now sit 19 points clear of the drop zone.

SLBL Division One

Baston 264-5, Boston 3rds 28 - Baston won by 236 runs.

Eight-man Boston Thirds suffered a heavy 236-run defeat at home to Baston on Saturday.

The South Lincs and Border League title challengers proved way too strong for their under-strength hosts, who sit second bottom.

Baston ended their innings on 264-5, before dismissing Boston in the 17th over.

Ian Morris (3-75) and Sean Barnett (2-15) took the Baston wickets while Liam Bent (12) top scored.

On Saturday, Boston Seconds travel to Bourne Seconds and the Thirds are away at Belton Park (1pm).

The following day the Sunday Seconds travel to Ancaster (1.30pm).