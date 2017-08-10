Gold Tops claim PBs at Humberside meet

Eleven Boston and District Athletic Club representatives travelled to Grimsby on Sunday to contest events in the penultimate 2017 Humberside Track & Field League fixture.

Dry conditions accompanied by a warm breeze helped the Gold Tops to a total of six personal best performances.

In the under 17 age group, Abbie Sharples won the discus event with a throw of 23.06m, achieved a personal best in the javelin with 16.75m and recorded a promising 8.44m in shot.

In the same age group, Jess Sharples chalked up a PB in javelin by throwing 13.15m.

She also finished second in discus with 11.17m and added 5.40m in shot.

Under 15 Amy Bunting’s shot putt best was 7.43m and she also threw 11.87m in discus.

Three Under 13 girls competed at Grimsby and Georgia Ward increased her shot PB to 5.02m and also recorded 2.48m in long jump and 16.9secs for the 70m hurdles.

Lyle Burrell-Kenny completed the 100m in 15.8 secs and cleared a most respectable 3.83m in the long jump.

Bridie Mason clocked 2 mins 54.1 secs at the end of the two laps of the 800m and achieved 3.23m in long jump.

In the under 11 section, Euan Hourihan created a new personal best in long jump with a leap measuring 2.97m and clocked 27.7 secs for second position in the 150m sprint and 13.9 secs in the 80 metres race.

Haydon Quantrill set a new PB in the cricket ball event, throwing a distance of 22.35m.

Haydon also recorded 13.9 secs in the 80m and 2 mins 38.8 secs in the 600m.

Eleanor Lyddiatt impressed on the track, claiming excellent third places in both 80m (12.7 secs) and 150m (25.5 secs).

She also recorded a leap of 2.62m in the long jump.

Esme Mason produced a promising 3.15m leap in long jump and finished the 600m in a time of 2 mins 16.5secs.

Under nine Erin Adams won the rounders ball throw with a PB 13.51m and also clocked 13.9 secs for 80m and 2 mins 46.1 secs for the 600m run.