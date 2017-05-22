Griffiths leads way for victorious Park

SLBL Division One

Graves Park 204-8, Freiston 2nds 51 - Graves Park won by 153 runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton Seconds were no match for SLBL Division One leaders Graves Park as they lost by 153 runs.

Visitors Graves Park made an impressive 204 off their 45 overs.

Mitch Griffiths top scored with 76, and received good support from Chris King (35), John Morris (25) and Jack Ashton (22).

Zakir Gatta was the pick of the Freiston bowlers with figures of 4-29, whilst Tom Appleyard also claimed three wickets.

JP Horton excelled in the field, taking four catches.

With the bat, Freiston were bundled out for 51.

Only Anser Mohammad Yousuff (12) made double figures for the hosts, as Martin Hodgson and Morris both claimed four wickets.