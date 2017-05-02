Griffiths makes 62

SLBL Division Two

Graves Park 184, Heckington 28 - Park won by 156 runs.

Graves Park CC scooped 19 points courtesy of a whopping 156-run victory at Heckington in the South Lincs and Border League Division Two on Saturday.

In the only game in Division Two, Steve Clements claimed eight Heckington wickets for just 13 runs as the Park men reached 184 runs before being dismissed.

Mitch Griffiths hit 62 of those runs.

In reply, Heckington only managed 29 runs before being dismissed.

On Saturday Graves Park travel to face Moulton Harrox Firsts in the SLBL Division Two.