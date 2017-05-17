Gutsy Elding puts in a battling ring shift

Harvey Elding put in a gutsy performance as he was beaten by Connor Smith.

The Boston ABC boxer was in action in the pre-quarter finals of the Midlands versus Yorkshire competition at Cotgrave, Nottingham.

He was drawn against Smith, from Hard ‘n’ Fast Police Boys Club, Barnsley, who is credited with a good reputation, but Elding set about his task with good purpose.

Smith was a taller opponent than any other boxer Elding has encountered, aided by a long lead which constantly caused problems for the Boston boxer.

Elding found himself falling short with his efforts, but the second round was much better for him, catching his opponents with some good body shots when he managed to get past Smith’s offensive efforts.

He attacked Smith well, still battling the long lead of Smith, but was still facing problems, trying to gain the upper hand.

The final round saw Elding struggled to get his jab off to good effect, but Smith had raised his work rate, causing Elding to suffer a standing eight count.

Jimmy Britton has been involved in some frustrating decisions in his fledgling career.

But the young Boston ABC fighter made it back-to-back wins following a unanimous decision against Wesley Szklarzewicz on a show promoted by Telford’s Donnington Boxing Club.

Britton was forced to work hard in every round but had the ability to claim the deserved win.

Gel Finch claimed a split decision success against Jessie Wrighton, of South Cheshire ABA, in Crewe.

Both girls bowed out of the natiuonals in the quarter-final stage and both were evenly matched in this fight.

Finch boxed with great determination, forcing her opponent to box off the back foot.

Finch looked strong and tidy as the Boston boxer never put a foot wrong.