Haffejee could return for the Mayflower men

Boston CC Firsts are hoping that Fayadh Haffejee will be available for selection ahead of Saturday’s trip to Woodhall Spa.

Haffejee returned to South Africa ahead of last week’s defeat to Market Deeping, but there is hope the all-rounder will return in time to take part at Jubilee Park.

“Fayadh was a big loss for us on Saturday in a game where he would have made a huge difference to our side,” skipper Tom Baxter said.

Boston will also be hopeful that Ricky Lovelace can be available after missing the previous two weeks due to work commitments.

Woodhall sit in fourth place in the LincsECB Premier and are only three points off third-place Bourne after their fantastic victory at Abbey Lawn last week.

“They are a well-drilled side that have some very good cricketers,” Baxter added.

“They have a number of people that can perform with bat and ball on their given day.”

The match will begin at noon.