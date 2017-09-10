Haffejee shines as in-form Boston CC put relegated Spalding to the sword

Lincs ECB Premier

Spalding 184-8, Boston CC 186-5 - Boston won by five wickets.

Boston CC Firsts claimed a five-wicket success against basement side Spalding on Saturday.

The Mayflower men kept an unchanged side, with skipper Tom Baxter winning the toss and electing to field.

Warren Nel and Faisal Javed started steadily for the away side but Fayadh Haffejee made the breakthrough after a smart catch by Rowan Evans at mid-wicket dismissed Javed.

Haffejee then had Josh Newton stumped after some smart work by Tom Poole behind the stumps, leaving Spalding at 46-2.

The partnership of Nel and Brandon Andrews put Spalding into a very good position as the pair pushed the ball around until Andrews was trapped LBW off the bowling of Paul Deans.

Deans managed to pick up the wickets of Shoib Choudhry and Josh Lawrence and the innings was in the balance at 128-5, completing his 14 overs with figures of 3-51.

“Deano has been fantastic all year,” Baxter said.

“He thrives in the middle overs and really enjoys the battle against the batsmen each week.”

Spalding’s stand-out batsman was Nel who made 77, but he was eventually dismissed after another fantastic stumping from Poole off the bowling off Baxter.

Haffejee’s return to the attack saw him remove Matt Gill before Baxter picked up the wicket of Simon Juckes.

Robert Ambrose and Steve Norris ended the Spalding innings as they posted 184-8 from their 50 overs.

Haffejee’s 14 overs saw him return figures of 3-46 with 2-47 from Baxter’s 14.

At tea the rain came down and the re-start was delayed by half hour.

When the rain did eventually stop, Boston set about picking up their fifth consecutive victory.

Kieran Evans and Poole opened up for Boston but debutant Brandon Andrews removed Poole, Jonny Cheer and then Evans as Boston sat in a precarious position at 24-3.

Michael Musson joined Haffejee at the crease and the pair attempted to bring Boston back into the game.

A 30-run partnership followed but the introduction of Josh Lawrence to the attack saw Musson edge to second slip for 10.

At 58-4,Spalding would have backed their chances to pick up a victory against the in-form Boston.

However, Baxter joined Haffejee at the crease and their partnership took them to within 10 of the total before Haffejee was removed for 86 off 95 balls.

“It was a top innings. He has had a really good year,”Baxter added.

“His innings today was one of his best. Solely because of the importance of it at that stage.”

Baxter passed 50 before Peter Mitchell scored the winning runs in the 40th over.

Boston’s victory saw them stay in seventh spot after managing to pick up 94 points from a possible 100.

Boston’s man of match was awarded to Haffejee for his 3-46 with the ball and 86 with the bat.