Hallam’s world title hopes ended by cage rival Bahati at BAMMA 29

Matt Hallam’s hopes of becoming the BAMMA World Middleweight champion were thwarted by Yannick Bahati tonight.

The Boston cage fighter was beaten in the second round of his bout against the Black Mamba at Birmingham’s Genting Arena, following a choke hold.

The old adversaries met for the vacant belt on the BAMMA 29 promotion.

And history repeated itself as Bahati secured his second victory against Farmer Boy.

Hallam, 38, took the fight to his Birmingham-based opponent and looked in control until the second-round take down.

Speaking after the bout, Bahati said: “Matt Hallam is a good guy, congratulations to Matt and his team, of course.”