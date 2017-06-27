Hewitt remains defiant despite Seconds’ defeat

SLBL Premier

Boston Cricket Club’s Second XI suffered a six-wicket defeat when they hosted Sleaford Seconds.

Saturday’s contest saw the Mayflower men share out the runs to post 169 before being dismissed in the 43rd over.

But Sleaford sealed victory in this South Lincs and Border League contest by reaching their target in the 28th over, with six wickets to spare.

Despite losing opener Matthew Hood for zero, a string of Boston batsmen reached double figures.

William Tetther (20), Ben Troops (26) and Luke Gilding (27) put runs on the board.

Further runs came from the middle order as Paul Tetther top scored with 36 and Mahir Yousuff added 33 to the total.

But the bowling of Mason Mansfield (4-22) and Ben Hutson (3-43) did most of the damage to the Boston batting order.

For Sleaford it was a tale of two openers as Andy Hewitt dismissed Ayush Patel for a duck, but Kurt Colyn went on to chalk up 73 runs.

Eventually, he too was dismissed by Hewitt, who claimed all four of the Sleaford wickets for the loss of 45 runs.

However, an unbeaten 37 from Oliver Bean and 35 not out from Paul Roberts helped the visitors secure victory.

The result leaves the Mayflower men rooted to the bottom of the table, with Sleaford in fifth.

Boston now travel to face leaders Billingborough on Saturday (1pm).