Hood hits 60 but Boston CC Seconds are beaten by leaders

SLBL Premier

Boston CC 2nds 158, Billingborough 160-8 - Billingborough won by two wickets.

Matty Hood’s knock of 60 wasn’t enough to help Boston Cricket Club Seconds avoid defeat to South Lincs and Border League Premier Division highfliers Billingborough on Saturday.

In a contest which saw top face bottom, the Mayflower men pushed their hosts before succumbing to a two-wicket defeat.

Hood was the top batsman on the day, p[assing his half century before being caught by Paul Goodwin off the delivery of James Rickett.

Rickett and former Boston player Dave Newman both went on to claim three victims apiece as the away side were dismissed for 158 in the 44th over.

Skipper Luke Gilding (33), Ben Troops (14) and Peter Mitchell (13) all added to the Boston total.

League leaders Billingborough claimed victory in the 39th over, but not before Boston had had a good go at working through their batting order.

Andy Hewitt took three wickets for the loss of 56 runs, with Dan Fox, Wills Barker, Troops and Gilding all taking a wicket each.

Gilding added a run out, but Shaun Brown (34), Richard Well (25), Aaron Pullam (20 not out) and Jordan Baxter (13) and scored steadily to help Billingborough reach their total.

The result leaves Boston Seconds bottom of the table, 12 points off safety, with Bilingborough 12 points clear opf second-placed Skegness.

Boston Seconds will be looking to pick up vital points on Saturday when they travel to face Stamford Town, who are eighth, three places and 20 points ahead of the Mayflower men.

Action will begin at 1pm.

SLBL Division One

Timberlands 92-9, Boston 3rds 52 - Timberlands won by 40 runs.

Boston CC Thirds were beaten by 40 runs at Timberlands on Saturday, leaving them nine points adrift of safety in the South Lincs and Border League Division One.

The Mayflower men restricted their hosts to 92-9 from their 45 overs, with wickets taken by Ian Morris (3-12), Guy Elsam (3-16) and Jack Tetther (2-34), with Peter Ward adding a run out.

But with the bat, Boston were all out for just 52 runs, Ben Newton (14) and Tetther (12) the top scorers.

Boston Thirds are without a fixture this weekend.