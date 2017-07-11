Hood hits unbeaten 115 runs

SLBL Premier

Boston CC 2nds 243-9, Stamford Town 165 - Boston won by 78 runs.

Matty Hood hit a superb unbeaten 115 as Boston CC Seconds secured a vital 78-run victory at Stamford Town.

A score of 73 from Mahir Yuseff and six wickets from Dan Fox also played a large part in the success on Saturday.

The result moved the Seconds out of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division’s bottom two.

The input from Hood and Yuseff was vital as no other Boston batsman reached double figures, but their scores helped the away side to 243-9.

It was a total the hosts couldn’t match as they were dismissed for 165.

Fox claimed his six victims for the loss of 53 runs.

He was backed up by Jack Tetther (3-20) and Michael Troops (1-37).

The Seconds return to league action next week as they host Spalding Seconds.

The Thirds will return from their blank week with a match against Welby Cavaliers at the Mayflower (both 1pm).