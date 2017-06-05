Hood hits vital 76

SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 205-3, Market Deeping 2nds 117 - Boston won by 88 runs.

Boston CC Seconds picked up their first win of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division season.

But they remain bottom of the pile despite their 88-run success at home to Market Deeping.

Matthew Hood hit 76 runs and Luke Gilding added an unbeaten 53 as the Mayflower men posted 205-3.

Kevin Manning (27 not out) and Mahir Yousef (17) added to the tally.

Deeping were dismissed for 117, with wickets taken by Damian Lawson (4-34), Andy Hewitt (4-39), Wills Barker and Ian Morris.

SLBL Division One

Timberlands 191-5, Boston 3rds 154 - Timberlands won by 35 runs.

The away side recorded 191-5 off their 45 overs, with openers Simon Behan and Harry Moor both scoring over 70 runs each.

Patrick Hallam (three), David Robinson and Jack Tetther were among the wickets.

Boston were dismissed for 154 in the 42nd over.

Shaun Moore (56) and Steve Ekleray (35) were the pick of the batsmen.

Lincoln League Premier Division

Bracebridge Heath 112, Boston Sunday 1sts 113-3 - Boston won by seven wickets.

Dan Sincuba hit a half century as Boston Sunday Firsts beat Bracebridge Heath by seven wickets.

The South African’s 52 saw Boston reach their total of 113 with seven wickets to spare.

Bracebridge had been dismissed for 112 thanks to the bowling of Tim Bell (3-16), Fayadh Haffejee (3-23), Scott Elleray (2-24), Dan Fox (1-8) and Peter Ward (1-20).

Lincoln League Division One

Cherry Willingham 205-8, Boston Sunday Seconds 39 - Willingham won by 166 runs.

Nick Beattie’s 66 helped Cherry Willingham to a solid win over Boston Sunday Seconds.

The hosts finished their innings on 205-8, with wickets taken by Joe Gilbert (4-38), Jack Ashton (2-15), Will Newton and Wills Barker. In response, Boston were skittled for 39 in the 11th over, Jack Ashton (11) and Mitch Griffiths (10) top scoring.