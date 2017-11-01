Kickboxers claim international medals

Eight members of Evolution Martial Arts travelled to the Bristol Open International event, returning with a gold and two bronzes.

The event saw more than 1,400 entries from 13 different nations, including Bulgaria, Norway, Ireland and Hungary.

In the light continuous section, nine-year-old Kaius Rakauskas fought in the Boys’ Pee Wee (under 10s) category, where he claimed a bronze.

Nesta Baxter, 17, fought in the ladies’ over 16 years -60kg category where, in the first round, she came up against the current World Champion in full contact kickboxing, Tennessee Randall.

The fight was very close but Randall progressed to the next round.

Nesta fought in the junior girls’ Grand Champion section, winning two fights before meeting Bristol Fighter Ishana Moores, who went on the take the overall title as Nesta received bronze.

Theo Magalhaes, five, competed in his first large, international competition.

He fought in the boys’ Pee Wees -25kg section but lost to a good fighter from Cornwall.

Mackenzie Warrant, 11, and Riley Brocklesby, 10, both fought in the boys’ -37kg 10-16 years continuous kickboxing section.

Both boys fought well but lost out in the preliminary rounds.

Jake Peppercorn, 16, fought in the boys’ 10-16 years +57kg light continuous category where he came up against some top class fighters.

Jake won two fights but had to pull out due to an injury.

Chelsea Leggatt fought in the ladies’ over 16 years +65kg light continuous, missing out to Ireland’s Jordan Doran on a split decision.

Day two was points fighting.

Nesta won gold in the junior girls’ 16-18 years -60kg section, beating Lea Farrell 7-5 in the final.

Theo Magalhaes, Kaius Rakauskas, Riley Brocklesby, Mackenzie Warrant, Paige Steadman, Jake Peppercorn and Chelsea Leggatt all fought really well against a variety of fighters.