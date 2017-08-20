Search

King and Baker top

Gill Baker and Ingrid King finished on top at Fenland Bridge Club’s August 7 meeting.

They won with a score of 64.06%.

In second were Pam Townsend and Alec Connell with 60.94%,.

A score of 56.25% saw Claire Rylott and Marion Tinkler finish third.