Kook Sool and the grade outdoors

Kuk Sool Won Boston held their second grading of the year.

The weather was good, so students graded outside.

Grading is by invitation only and not all students grade.

The adults began at 9am and the first half of the adult and senior children’s class grading was the technical aspects of the art, followed by a ‘beasting’.

The junior children’s class spent an hour on the technical aspects and breakfalls.

After all the sub-black belt students had been graded it was the turn of all the black belts.

They had to fit a three hour testing into half the time.

By the end they knew they had tested.

Pictured are members of the Boston school who looked to climb the grading ladder.