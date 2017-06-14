Latest defeat leaves Boston rock bottom

Entertaining Alford on Saturday, it was a must win game for Boston Cricket Club 1st XI.

Lying second from bottom in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League, nothing less than victory was required if Boston were to start pulling themselves away from the foot of the table.

With Lovelace and Bell both missing for Boston, Evans and Hewitt returned to the side.

Winning the toss Boston’s captain Tom Baxter decided to bowl first.

He said: “It wasn’t our best start but credit to their opening batsmen, they came out and took the game to us.”

The opening pairing of Bovey and White had luck on their side at times but, with a combination of luck and some very good shots, Alford reached 100-0 from their first 25 overs.

“At that stage, they would have been hoping for 230+, and with 10 wickets in hand, we knew we would be up against it,” admitted Baxter.

But straight after drinks, Baxter took a fantastic one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss White for 42.

The introduction of Haffejee then helped to bring Boston back into the game. He bowled 13 overs from the River End and picked up excellent figures of 5-57.

At this point the Alford batsmen appeared to find run-scoring slightly more difficult. Deans returned to the attack for three overs and continued to frustrate the Alford batsmen.

Alford ended their 50 overs on 201-9. A second half of 101-9 was a positive return for Boston and gave them a chance in the game.

A good start was essential in the reply but Boston were soon in trouble at 28-3, with Evans, Poole and Sincuba back in the pavilion.

Cheer and Haffejee brought Boston back into the game but when Cheer was smartly caught by White off the bowling of Bovey for 38, and Haffejee was dismissed for 45, Boston were well and truly on the back foot.

Baxter was next to go for 13 and Troops, Elleray, Hewitt and Deans all fell cheaply, leaving Musson on 29 not out, with Boston bowled out for 160, leaving them 41 runs short of what was needed to secure victory.

Baxter said: “It wasn’t good enough. We all know that and it has to start improving soon.

“We are losing too many wickets early on and that’s putting us on the back foot.”

Fayadh Haffejee was awarded the man of the match award for his 5-57 and 45 by the matchball sponsor Byron Stokes.

The defeat left Boston at the bottom of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

○ On Saturday, Boston make the trip to in-form Bourne who will be looking to continue their rich vein of form.

Boston will be able to welcome back Ricky Lovelace and Tim Bell.

“We will be at full strength next week,” said Baxter. “Bourne will be a very difficult game but we have to start putting in some performances.

“We’ve lost six games this year and haven’t performed anywhere near where we know we can in any of them. So far this year, we’ve let ourselves down.”

Just five points separate the bottom four sides in the league.