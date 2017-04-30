Lincolnshire CCC begin Unicorns KO Trophy campaign against Cambs

Lincolnshire CCC will begin their 2017 campaign when they host Cambridgeshire at Grantham CC today.

This is the first of their four group stage matches in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy.

Last year’s captain David Lucas has retired from Minor Counties cricket and the captaincy will now be held by Carl Wilson (Bourne CC), last season’s vice-captain.

Andy Carter (Bracebridge Heath CC), released by Nottinghamshire CCC, will form part of the county club’s pace attack, and the other significant signing is the former Derbyshire player Matt Lineker, who returns to play for Lincolnshire after a three-year absence.

He will also be playing his club cricket at Bracebridge Heath CC.

Matt Carter, who is in the second year of his contract with Nottinghamshire CCC, is likely to be available for all four of the group stage matches.

The county club’s officials continue as in the past season - John Van-der- Vord as president, Chris Keywood as chairman, Chris Farmer as chief executive embracing the financial and secretarial roles, and Mark Fell as director of cricket.

The team for the opening fixture against Cambridgeshire will be selected from the following squad: Carl Wilson, Karanjit Bansal, Andy Carter, Matt Carter, Dan Freeman, Louis Kimber, Tom Knight, Matt Lineker, Jonny Tattersall, Adam Tillcock, Harry Warwick and Alex Willerton.

The action begins at 11am.

Details of the Club’s 2017 fixtures can be found at www.lincolnshireccc.play-cricket.com