Lincolnshire CCC fixtures announced

As the cricket season approaches, Lincolnshire CCC have received their 2017 fixtures.

The Unicorns KO Trophy starts on April 30, with a home fixture against Cambridgeshire at Grantham.

Lincs then travel to Penrith on May 7 to face Cumberland, before hosting Norfolk at Bracebridge Heath on May 14.

The final round-robin match is another trip north to play Northumberland at Jesmond on May 21.

Lincolnshire were the winners of the Eastern Division Championship in 2016, and they will commence their defence of the title with an away fixture against Cambridgeshire at Saffron Walden from June 4-6.

Staffordshire are the opposition at the first home game from June 18-20 at Sleaford.

This is followed by another home match at Grantham against Buckinghamshire from 2-4 July, and a trip to Bedford School to face Bedfordshire from 16-18 July. There is an away match at Jesmond from 30 July to 1 August against Northumberland, before Lincolnshire host Hertfordshire at Cleethorpes in their final Eastern Division match of the season from 13-15 August.

Further additions are expected to be made to the playing squad and an exciting season is anticipated.

The annual meeting of Lincs CCC has seen a number of officers re-elected.

The chairman is former Hartsholme player, Chris Keywood while ex-Bucyrus and Hartsholme player John Van-der-Vord is the president.

Other roles are: Chris Farmer (chief executive), Mark Fell (director of cricket) and Carl Wilson (captain).

Fixtures:

Unicorns Trophy (50 overs, 11am start): April 30 v Cambridgeshire (Granthgam), May 7 v Cumberland (Penrith), May 14 v Norfolk (Bracebridge Heath), May 21 v Northumberland (Jesmond), June 11 (quarter-finals), July 9 (semi-finals), August 23 (final).

Unicorn Championship Eastern Division (Three days, Sunday-Tuesday, 11am start): June 4-6 v Cambridgeshire (Saffron Walden), June 18-20 v Staffordshire (Sleaford), July 2-4 v Buckinghamshire (Grantham), July 16-18 v Bedfordshire (Bedford), July 30-August 1 v Northumberland (Jesmond), August 13-15 v Hertfordshire (Cleethorpes), August 27-30 final (Banbury).