Lincs CCC begin with victory over Cambs

Lincolnshire CCC began their opening fixture in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy in fine style, beating Cambridgeshire by 105 runs at Grantham.

Cambridgeshire won the toss and elected to field, a decision they would come to regret as Lincolnshire’s openers Jonny Tattersall and Louis Kimber put on 184 for the first wicket to put the home side in a strong position.

Kimber fell for a fluent 90 off 98 balls and, although Matt Lineker was dismissed cheaply, Dan Freeman and Tattersall kept up the onslaught adding 112 for the third wicket.

Tattersall was finally dismissed for 127 off 122 balls, his maiden century for the county.

Freeman and Tillcock pushed the final total to 348 before Tillcock was run out off the last ball of the innings, Freeman finishing undefeated on 64.

Cambridgeshire made a steady start before Andy Carter dismissed opener Asim Butt with the total on 32.

Gradually all six Lincolnshire bowlers worked their way through the Cambridgeshire batting line-up with only James Williams reaching a half century before Adam Tillcock dismissed him.

The lower Cambridgeshire order showed little resistance apart from a last wicket stand of 39 between Sam Rippington and Josh Arksey, the visitors being finally all out for 243 in the forty-sixth over.

All six Lincolnshire bowlers took wickets which will put them in good heart as they travel to Penrith for their next match on Sunday, May 7 against Cumberland.

The next home fixture for the county will be on Sunday, May 14 when they entertain Norfolk at Bracebridge Heath CC (11 am start).