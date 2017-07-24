LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

This week’s action, by Ann Boulton...

Top played bottom in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League - and both benefitted from the weather which forced the abandonment of three of the other matches.

Leaders Bracebridge Heath extended their lead to 12 points but opponents Grimsby picked up enough points to move off the bottom of the table.

Brett Houston hit 72, Vikram Atri 68 and Matt Carter 57 as Bracebridge reached 296 for nine at Augusta Street but, for the first time in several weeks, Grimsby dug in to bat out their 50 overs, scoring a modest 138 for six but gaining five valuable points.

This put them above Spalding, whose game at Sleaford was also completed.

Tom Shorthouse demolished the Spalding batting with five wickets for only 14 runs, leaving his side chasing 94 to win.

Shorthouse then hit 59 as Sleaford reached their target without loss.

At Alford, the third completed game proved a much tighter battle.

The home side hit 193 for eight, skipper Tom White unbeaten on 79.

Market Deeping then began what was a rain affected innings, losing their first wicket on 11 and the second on 58.

This brought together David Sargeant and Ross Barnes, who added 108 to take Deeping within sight of victory.

Sargeant was run out for 101 but by this time, the rain had reached Alford and with 20 runs needed the teams went off the field.

However, after a patient wait the rain eased up enough for them to get back on and with the scores level, Ashley Fisher hit the winning four that took Deeping 20 points clear of the bottom side.

At Bourne, where second played third, Grantham made 227 for seven, Dan Freeman with 52 and Josh Mihill 65, but the game was abandoned with Bourne on 43 for one.

On 76 for two at the Mayflower Ground, Boston were in a good position when the game was abandoned, having restricted Louth to 136 for nine.

At one stage the visitors were 49 for five but Seb Darke and Paul Martin added 54 and helped their side bat out the overs against some economical bowling, Scott Elleray taking two for 13 off his 11 overs.

At Lindum, the start was delayed by two hours and the overs reduced to 72 but the weather eventually won.

The home side reached 113 for nine off their 36 overs, Will Wright hitting 53 and had reduced Woodhall to 12 for three when rain stopped play for the day.

Results: Bracebridge Heath 296-9 (Houston 72, Atri 68, M Carter 57), Grimsby Town 138-6; Spalding 93 (Shorthouse 5-14), Sleaford 94-0 (Shorthouse 59); Alford 193-8 (T White 79no), Market Deeping 197-8 (Sargeant 101); Grantham 227-7 (Freeman 52, Mihill 65), Bourne 43-1 - abandoned; Louth 136-9, Boston 76-2 - abandoned; Lindum 113-9 (Wright 53), Woodhall Spa 12-3 (game reduced to 72 overs) - abandoned.