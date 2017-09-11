LINCS ECB Premier: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at a rain-affected afternoon in which the champions were crowned...

Bracebridge Heath claimed the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League championship on a rain-affected September afternoon, which saw four games abandoned.

The league leaders had only 15 runs on the board at Lindum when the game was called off, while second-placed Grantham had reached 70 without loss when their fixture at Market Deeping came to an end.

At Bourne, the home side were 143 for three against Grimsby Town while Woodhall Spa managed to complete their innings at home to Louth, hitting 180 all out, Prasanna Jayawardene with 59, but no play was possible after tea.

Of the two games completed, Warren Nel scored 77 of Spalding’s 184 for eight at Boston, putting on 53 for the third wicket with Brandon Andrews.

Andrews then dismissed Boston’s top-three batsmen for 24 runs and the fourth wicket fell on 58.

But Tom Baxter joined Fayadh Haffejee in a 116-run partnership before Haffejee was out for 86.

Baxter went on to make an unbeaten 51 and take his side to a five-wicket win.

At Alford, Shaun Morris took six for 15 to help bowl the home side out for 71, a total Sleaford overtook without loss.

Results: Spalding 184-8 (Nel 77), Boston 186-5 (Haffejee 86, Baxter 51 no); Alford 71 (Morris 6-15), Sleaford 72-0; Woodhall Spa 180 (Jayawardene 59) v Louth - abandoned; Bourne 143-3 v Grimsby Town - abandoned; Bracebridge Heath 15-0 v Lindum - abandoned; Grantham 70-0 v Market Deeping - abandoned.