Mayflower men await Sincuba’s arrival at club

Boston CC Firsts are hoping to have a quartet of influential players available for selection in time for today’s visit of Woodhall Spa.

The Mayflower men go into the contest in high spirits following their 20-point haul against Market Deeping.

But an additional boost will see Scott Elleray and Ricky Lovelace available again and Kieran Evans returning from university.

Boston are also hoping overseas player Dan Sincuba will be in line to make his debut.

“It’ll be good to get everybody available,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“We’ve had to fill some gaps and it hasn’t been ideal.

“By getting everyone available, it doesn’t only help me, but will help the Second XI too.”

Woodhall are currently fourth in the table after only losing one of their five games.

“Woodhall are a good young side, they will be looking to apply pressure on the top of the table,” Baxter added.

“They’ve had a really good start to the season.

“However, our aim must be making sure we perform to the best of our abilities.

“There are a lot of sides in this league which, on their day, could beat anyone.

“Woodhall are one of those sides but I believe we are also. We have had good spells in games so far, but we must put the whole package together.”