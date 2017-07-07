Mayflower men keen to keep on moving upwards

Boston CC face another huge contest as they bid to continue climbing up the Lincs ECB Premier table.

The Mayflower men host Sleaford on Saturday, knowing victory would see them move above the team who currently sit in seventh - a place and a point above in the standings.

“We know that a win will get us above Sleaford,” said Boston skipper Tom Baxter.

“It is a very close in the bottom seven, which is very good when you are winning games.

“However, we know it is a bad thing when you know a couple of losses can drag you back down to the bottom.”

Boston will have to make one change for the Sleaford match, with Tim Bell being replaced in the side by Andy Hewitt.

“I’m sure he’ll come in and do a job with the ball for us,” Baxter added.

“He’s bowled well for the Seconds and deserves a chance.

“It’s been quite a hit-and-miss first half of the season, where we have not had a great deal of luck.

“We have let ourselves down at times but the luck hasn’t always gone our way.

“I believe that you make your own luck though, and it is no coincidence that in our last two performances, where we have performed much better, that we have had a bit more luck.”

Sleaford and Boston will both be looking for a win to chase down Alford, who sit in the top half of the table, but only five points ahead of Boston.