Mayflower men look for latest Premier upset

Tom Baxter wants his Boston CC First XI to pull off another shock victory - this time against Lindum.

After the weekend’s win at fourth-placed Woodhall Spa, the Mayflower men will host an opposition currently fifth in the Lincs ECB Premier.

Dan Sincuba. Photo: David Dales.

Boston want to improve upon their current eighth position and know victory will continue to aid them as they look to edge further away from the bottom two.

Baxter’s side will be under-strength this weekend as they are without Ricky Lovelace, Dan Sincuba, Ben Troops and Tom Poole.

However, they will take confidence from the fact they believe they should have beaten Lindum in Lincoln earlier this season.

In a game where Boston were in total control until the last 15 overs of the game, Lindum sneaked over the line in a tight finish.

“They’ve done well and I’d be surprised if they don’t finish the season in the top five,” Baxter said.

“We have five games left and three of them are against sides below us in the table.

“We have to win these three games and hope to sneak a victory from the other two.

“That would be a great end to the season.

“It won’t be easy as everyone is fighting for as high-a-finish as possible in the league this year.

“It’s very tight.”

Action begins at noon.