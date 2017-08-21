Mayflower men pull off yet another upset

Boston CC Firsts continue to raise eyebrows after pulling off their second shock in as many weeks.

This time fifth-placed Lindum were the Mayflower men’s victims following on from success at Woodhall Spa, who sit fourth.

And to make victory even sweeter, Boston were without regulars Ricky Lovelace, Tom Poole, Dan Sincuba, Fayadh Haffejee, Ben Troops and Peter Mitchell.

When the coin came down in favour of Boston captain Tom Baxter, he opted to bat first.

“It wasn’t an easy option at the toss but I just felt if we could post a score, then we would have a big chance,” he said. “Admittedly, the posting of the score is what has been difficult for us this year.”

Kieran Evans and Mahir Yousuff opened up, but it wasn’t long before Yousuff and Jon Cheer were both back in the pavilion and Boston were 11-2.

Michael Musson and Matty Hood then fell and Boston were in deep trouble at 36-4.

“It couldn’t have started much worse really,” Baxter added.

Evans and Baxter attempted to re-build the innings and slowly they moved the score on and moved Boston into a more positive position.

Some very good bowling by Lindum made run-scoring difficult.

When Evans was run-out for 73, the pair had put on a 110-run partnership and Boston were 146-5.

Baxter was dismissed for 47 and, at that stage, Boston had edged past 150 to pick up their second batting point.

An aggressive end to the innings from Scott Elleray (24 not out) saw Boston push past 175 for a third batting point, and post 183-7 from their 50 overs.

After the tea interval Boston needed early wickets and that didn’t happen straight away, but 35-0 soon became 48-3 after Elleray and Tim Bell (twice) picked up wickets to give Boston a chance of causing a huge upset.

Baxter and Paul Deans entered the attack and the slower bowlers seemed more difficult to score from and looked like picking up more wickets.

Grant Watkins and Charles Tomlinson batted sensibly and got to drinks at 83-3.

The first ball after drinks saw Baxter remove Tomlinson after a great catch from Yousuff. However, the spell that turned the game on its head was when Lindum were 99-4 and, within six overs’ time, at 102-8.

With Lindum needing 82 runs with two wickets left, Boston were now favourites for the first time in the game.

Joe Peatman joined Jake Benson at the crease and, in his eyes, victory was still an option for Lindum as he found the boundary three times and cleared it four more.

A wonderful 53 from 36 balls brought Lindum back into it but a fantastic final three overs of the innings saw Peatman run-out smartly by Elleray before he went on to trap James Kempton LBW to give Boston a 14-run victory.

Boston’s man of the match was awarded to Evans for his matchwinning 73.

Luke Gilding (38) and Steve Elleray (30) top scored as Boston Seconds recorded a 44-run win at Market Deeping Seconds in the SLBL Premier on Saturday.

Boston posted 106 and dismissed their hosts for 62, with Damian Lawson taking five wickets fopr the loss of 11 runs.

The Thirds left Skegness Seconds with a 50-run win.

Sean Barnett (53) and Dave Gilding (25) helped them to 110-6.

In response, Skegness were all out for 60.

Boston Sunday Seconds left Fulbeck with an 11-run win.

Matty Hood’s 68 and Tom Baxter’s unbeaten 51 were the highlights of an innings of 149-8.

Fulbeck were all out for 138, Baxter (four) and Ben Troops (three) leading the way with the ball.