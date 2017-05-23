Search

MMA Powell vows to return ‘stronger’

Jamie Powell.

Jamie Powell says he will return to the cage ‘stronger than ever’ following defeat to rival Amir Albazi.

Friday’s MMA flyweight bout at London’s SSE Arena saw the Sweden-raised London Shootfighter get the decision to claim victory over his Boston opponent at the Bellator 179 event.

“It’s not the end, I’ll come back stronger,” 24-year-old Powell said afterwards.

“I just need to work on a few things and come back stronger than ever.”

Powell (pictured) went into the bout hoping to end his rival’s nine-fight unbeaten streak.