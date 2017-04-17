Moeed century not enough for Freiston

SLBL Premier Division

Market Deeping 2nds 296-5, Freiston LL 218 - Deeping won by 78 runs.

A defiant unbeaten century from Abdul Moeed was the highlight for Freiston, Leake and Leverton as they began their SLBL Premier Division season with a 78-run defeat away to Market Deeping Seconds.

The home side made an impressive 296 off their 45 overs.

In their first game of the season, Freiston looked rusty and were unable to stem the flow of runs, as Deeping took full advantage of an excellent pitch and inviting boundaries.

Ollie Booth struck early, removing Green for 13, well caught at slip by Taimur Mian.

However, half centuries from opener Hook (78) and Morgan (80) saw Deeping amass an impressive total.

Both players took advantage of some loose bowling to score at over six an over.

Abdul Moeed was the pick of the Freiston bowlers claiming 3-47.

Chasing an improbable 297 for victory, Freiston started poorly being reduced to 29-3.

Zeeshan Saeed looked in good touch making 21, but really only Moeed provided any resistance.

With Freiston reduced to 111-8 the end looked nigh, but Tommy Atkinson joined Moeed with the goal of securing as many batting bonus points as possible.

The pair added 99 for the ninth wicket, securing maximum batting points for Freiston.

Atkinson made a career best 35, whilst Moeed brought up his second century for the club, making an unbeaten 112.

Freiston were all out for 218, salvaging seven league points, and ending a challenging match in a positive manner.

Freiston will look to improve for next week’s home match against Spalding Seconds.

RP Smith Friendly League

Graves Park 154-5, Freiston LL 2nds 63-0 - match abandoned.

Freiston’s second team saw their season opener against Graves Park abandoned due to persistent rain.

Freiston had done well to restrict the home side to 154-5, with John Goodfellow staring with the ball claiming four wickets.

An unbeaten 88 from Chris King and 43 from James Luto helped the home side re-build after being 39-5.

Zeeshan Saeed (39 not out) and John Goodfellow (16 not out) had started well for Freiston before the rain became too heavy.