Moeed claims five wickets in FLL success

SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 133-9, Freiston LL 134-4 - Freiston won by six wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton claimed victory over Boston Seconds as Abdul Moeed took five wickets.

After winning an important toss, Freiston elected to field first and Taimur Mian claimed the wicket of Rowan Evans in the third over.

Opener Ben Troops and Boston captain Luke Gilding batted patiently to ensure the visitors didn’t lose any more wickets to the new ball.

The pair added 67 for the second wicket, but both were dismissed as they tried to accelerate the innings against the spin of Moeed.

Gilding made 28 and Troops 31.

Ollie Booth claimed the wicket of Damian Lawson for 17 thanks to a superb diving effort from keeper Zeeshan Saeed.

Booth also clean bowled Michael Troops with a yorker.

Moeed went on to take five wickets as Freiston restricted the visitors to 133 off their 45 overs.

Freiston started carefully but made it to 24 before Sunil Panjwani was caught for 14.

Moeed and opener Richard Paul added a further 20 before Moeed was caught at mid off for 12.

Waseem Ilyas joined Paul and the pair continued to carefully accumulate runs. They took the score onto 82 before Paul was bowled for 33.

This brought Saeed to the crease with a strong platform built by the top order.

Saeed accelerated the innings, despite loosing Ilyas for 15.

Stewart Kirtley joined Saeed and the pair took Freiston to victory.

Saeed made 31 and Kirtley 12 as Freiston reached their target with over 6 overs remaining.

SLBL Division Two

Pinchbeck 137, Freiston LL 2nds 91 - Pinchbeck won by 46 runs.

Freiston Seconds lost to Pinchbeck as a disappointing top order batting display overshadowed a second five-wicket haul of the season from Tom Appleyard.

Appleyard took 5-62 as Freiston dismissed Pinchbeck for 137.

He was well supported by father Steve Appleyard and Danny Lumley, who both claimed two wickets.

Nick Crook made 49 for Pinchbeck.

In reply, Jamie Frost ripped through the Freiston top order, claiming seven wickets.

Frost reduced Freiston to 32-7 but Danny Lumley (23) and J.P. Horton (18) added some respectability to the Freiston score, before they were finally dismissed for 91.