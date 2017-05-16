Moeed makes it 300 runs for season, but Freiston LL beaten

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 147-8, Bourne 2nds 151-4 - Bourne won by six wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC were unable to build on last week’s maiden SLBL Premier Division victory as 50 from David Greenfield took Bourne to a comfortable victory

Freiston had fought hard for the majority of the match, battling to 147 before taking three early wickets.

Abdul Moeed top scored with 53 for Freiston.

Moeed has now scored 300 runs already this season, but even he found it difficult against an impressive Bourne bowling attack.

Opener Richard Paul scored 19, and Zeeshan Saeed made 15, before he became one of Xipu’s four victims.

Ollie Booth (10 not out) and Tommy Atkinson (nine not out) ensured that Freiston used all their overs and closed on 147.

Taimur Mian started brilliantly with the ball, claiming three early wickets as Freiston looked to be in a good position.

However, an unbeaten 32 from Bourne captain Jon Howard, who supported Greenfield, took Bourne to within sight of victory.

Ashok Kumar did dismiss Greenfield for 59, but Bourne claimed victory with more than 20 overs left.

On Saturday, Freiston travel to bottom club Boston Seconds, looking for a second victory of the season.

South Lincs and Border

League Division Two

Spalding Thirds 199-6, Freiston LL 2nds 171-7 - Spalding won by 28 runs.

Freiston’s Seconds finally began their SLBL campaign with a narrow defeat against Spalding Thirds in an enjoyable clash.

Spalding made 199, with Eddie Seymour top scoring with 79.

Zakir Gatta and Steve Appleyard both claimed two wickets for Freiston.

John Goodfellow (35) and Tom Appleyard (38) put on 64 for the first wicket.

Connor Goodfellow made 24, but despite the hard hitting of J.P. Horton (15), Freiston closed on 171, 28 runs short of their target.