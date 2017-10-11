A Euro call-up for triathlete Oliver

Boston Triathlon Club’s Craig Oliver has qualified for the ETU Standard Distance European Championships.

He will travel to Tartu, Estonia, in July next year to take part in a 1,500m swim, 25-mile cycle and 6.2-mile run.

Oliver will be in action against some of the best triathletes in Europe.

Club member Steve Bourne travelled to Scotland to take on the Braveheart Triathlon - which included climbing Ben Nevis.

Steve had to swim 1,900m, cycle 56 miles and then - as if that wasn’t enough - climb race to the peak of Britain’s highest mountain before returning to the finish line at the base.

He had to battle high winds on Ben Nevis and slippery surfaces, making the challenge even harder, finishing 59th overall in 7 hrs 37 misn 31 secs.

Boston Triathlon Club’s youngsters ensured their season ended on a high.

Twelve competitors took part in the final event on the East Midlands Junior calendar at Lincoln’s Yarborough Leisure Centre - with nine of their number taking part in their first triathlon.

Lots of nerves were present early on, but the youngsters soon got into their stride.

Seven-year-old David -George Medlock was Boston’s youngest entrant on the day, taking part in the TriStar category.

Cassey Rook and Grace Satchwell were the eldest competitors, entered into the Tristar 3 section.

The club’s junior end-of-season awards were held at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

All junior members received a medal before the awards were handed out, after being selected by a committee.

Award winners were: Under Sevens Award - Lola Ward, Evelyn-Rose Medlock; Junior Awards - Cassey Rook, Ella Firth, David-George Medlock, Alicia Bush; Adult Awards - Abby Young (GB representative), Katie Ball (GB representative), Pete Crozier, Martin Jessop, Lynsey Ballans, Ian Satchwell; Jude Cup for Outstanding Determination and Enthusiasm (donated and presented by Fran Mills) - Grace Kenning (junior), Liz Cannon (senior); Club Support Awards - Sam Bush, Caroline Herriott, Pete Ward, Liz Cannon.