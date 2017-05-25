A shootout success for tennis club men

It was a weekend of two halves at Boston Tennis Club.

Saturday had heavy showers whilst glorious sunshine accompanied Sunday’s tennis matches.

Some Boston teams came through some close encounters whilst other teams did not.

For the Boston Tennis Club Men in the East Midlands Regional Division, it was a home match against a team from Lutterworth.

Marcus Witt, Will Mason, Matthew Gedney and Steve Wood came out of the starters’ blocks well with the first two singles being snapped up by Boston.

The remaining two singles on court both went to three sets and were won by Lutterworth.

At 2-2 and tighter than is comfortable, the doubles were also shared.

The shoot-out was then put in to play to decide the match and Boston came through that with honours to win overall.

The Aegon 12 and under Boston girls knew the going would be difficult in a Premier Midlands Division match against Nottingham.

The Nottingham team, riddled with higher-ranked national players, did indeed justify their ratings but not before the Boston girls – Alice Gamman, Isabel Wookey, Lois Boothby and Serena Morrow - gave them some serious resistance.

The Boston Green team – James Gedney, Noah Freeman, William Pettitt and Emily Stukins - had a close match with Grantham, but missed out 4-8 losing two very close three setters.

Boston Orange B team – Yasmin Everitt, Matilda Clark, Billy Smith and Joshua Robertson - lost out to Grantham A team, but demonstrated a lot of potential.

Boston under 12 boys played Stamford, and with injury ruling out one of Boston’s team at the start, Noah Freeman commendably stepped in to the fray at the very last minute to join Robbie Townsend, Reece Anderson-Doherty and Devon Morgan in a comprehensive 6-0 result.

Boston Men’s C team played Boston D team in a Lincolnshire Aegon Division two match.

Boston C – Michal Chmielik, Ben Kaye, Ryan Frankish and Toby Collett - came through this match unscathed by the D team’s Pawel Aranin, Joe Parla, Matthew Cheer and Robert Griffiths.