A team record win against clubmates

This season’s Boston and District Winter Tennis League has got underway.

The first matches resulted in wins for Boston A and a loss for Boston B, the current Winter League trophy holders.

Boston A played the Boston E team and came out winners after a lengthy opening round.

This resulted in the one set won by Boston E, giving a final result of 7-1 in Boston A’s favour.

Boston A had Harry Foster, Trent Hutson, Reece Anderson-Doherty and Robbie Townsend playing for them.

Boston E had Daniel King, Russell Warby, Richard Tupper and Rob Griffiths in action.

Boston B’s Henry Cheer, Terry Mastin, Sev Smura and Chris Mepham lost 3-5 to Billinghay in a very close match.

The Slazenger Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Indoor Leagues continued with the two Boston Red teams competing against Deeping and Eastgate.

Boston Red A team beat Deeping in convincing style whilst Boston Red B narrowly lost to Eastgate 7-9.

Then the two teams completed the day with the match against each other, which was won by Boston A, but there were some great efforts by the Boston B team.

Boston Red A were Billy Smith, Neve Gibbons, Declan Dodes and Tomass Gorleiks while Boston Red B were Emily Pye, Alice Servonat, Alfie Simpson and Benjamin Morris.

In the Slazenger Lincolnshire Autumn League there have been wins for the 12 and under boys’ teams and the Boston 12 and under girls’ B team.

The girls played Horncastle and it was a 6-0 win for Jorja Pick and Emily Cooper.

The Boston boys’ 12 and under A team played David Lloyd Burton Waters in a close match for the team of Robbie Townsend, Frank Deri, Tomass Goreliks and Freddie Robinson.

At 3-3 after the second round the match was decided on a tie-break shootout.

In a previous match against Burton Waters the B team had been in a similar situation and had lost at this point.

However, on this occasion the 12 A team won it.

The Boston 12 B team played Rustons and it was a clear 6-0 win for the team of Noah Freeman, James Gedney, William Pettitt and Finley Mackey.