Ackroyd takes title thanks to race wins

Roger Ackroyd was the overall winner of Witham Sailing Club’s Menagerie Series.

Last Wednesday saw the club hold their seventh and final race of the series.

The south-westerly wind had been very strong all day, but had eased by the start of the race and only a few fierce gusts proved challenging.

Ivan Hirst and Craig Manning were enjoying a close battle at the front of the fleet when Manning was caught and capsized by a strong gust.

Hirst swerved to avoid colliding with Manning and became trapped in weed.

This left the way clear for Roger Ackroyd and Alan Cox to win the race, with Manning second and Hirst third.

The overall results for the series were very close with Hirst in third place with 12 points, and Roger Ackroyd and Dave Sauntson tied for the lead on 10 points.

On countback, to break the tie, Sauntson had one race win but Ackroyd had two wins and so takes the trophy.

The Witham Sailing Club welcomes interested visitors to any of its events and anyone who would like to join is invited to make contact with the club via their Facebook page.