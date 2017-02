Speedway star Mickie Simpson attended the Auto-Cycle Union awards on Saturday to receive his accolade for finishing second in last year’s British Grasstrack final.

The 12-year-old is now turning his attention to the 2017 season.

Thanks to a donation from the friends of Boston Barracudas, following their recent reunion event, he has purchased valuable spares for the season ahead.

He is still on the lookout for further sponsorship.

For further information, email simmo207@yahoo.com