Adriana scoops a European karate bronze in Poland

Members of Traditional Karate Academy Boston participated in the fifth Traditional Karate European Children’s Cup - with Adriana Peiseniece taking her place on the podium.

This year’s edition took place in Lublin, Poland.

The Olympic-size Dojo Globus accommodated more than 600 young competitors from 11 countries, all ready and determined to prove their supreme skills.

Several months of preparation and coaching resulted in a high quality of performance.

Adriana, 11, was third in the individual kata.

Clubmates Kirils Snikeris, Timofei Kabak and Kamelija Rogelevic reached their quarter-finals.

For Adriana, it was the second time, after four years of hard work, that she repeated her international success and secured her place amongst the best in Europe.

The instructors of TKA Boston, Zbigniew Godzisz and Kristine Rubina - feel really satisfied as all their hard work, time and care has brought about the desired effect.

However, they have emphasised the necessity of intensifying the preparation process before next year’s World Children’s Cup in Canada.

Adriana is pictured celebrating on the podium.