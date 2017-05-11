Aegon tennis wins

Boston Tennis Club teams in the Aegon Team Tennis and Lincolnshire Seniors Summer League have had a number of matches.

In the Aegon Midlands Region, Boston Men’s Marcus Witt, Will Mason, Matthew Gedney and Alex Cobb lost 2-4 to Kibworth.

In the Aegon County League, Boston Men’s B team had a strong Division One win against David Lloyd Burton Waters.

It was 8-4 to the team comprising Ed Fowler, Tom Cozens, Harry Foster and James Newton.

Boston Men’s C team have had two results of 12-0, one in the team’s favour and the other against the team.

Jeremy George-Jones, Ben Kaye, Ryan Frankish and Toby Collett beat Spalding but Michal Chmielik, Andy Clamp, Ryan Frankish and Tom Emmerson were beaten by Bourne.

Boston Men’s D team - Pawel Aranin, Matthew Cheer, Terry Mastin and Rob Griffiths - lost 4-8 to Horncastle in Division Two of the county league.

In the Junior Aegon County League the 14 and under boys (Thomas Mecklenburgh, Thomas Piggins, Harvey Vickers and George Halgarth) lost out to a strong Rustons team.

The 12 and under boys - Devon Morgan, Reece Anderson-Doherty, Robbie Townsend and James Burrell - beat Eastgate 12-0.

The Red and under team at the youngest level beat Grantham 12-4.

The team was Billy Smith, Ben Rudkin, Matilda Clark and Reuben Herridge.

Boston Tennis Club have played matches in the Lincolnshire Seniors Summer League.

The Ladies’ Firsts’ Jenny McGarel, Linda Barrow, Rachel Gedney and Sue Burnett beat Bourne 3-1 while Jenny McGarel, Rachel Hawkesworth, Sue Burnett and Rachel Gedney drew with Eastgate.

The Ladies Seconds – Helen Cook, Claire Smith, Catherine Ellis and Mary Smura - missed out 1-3 to Louth in Division Two.

There were draws for the Boston mens’ Seconds and Thirds.

The Seconds’ Geoff Short, Chris Cook, David Makins and Andy Clamp drew 2-2 with Grantham and the Thirds’ Simon Beardsley, Richard Cozens, Terry Mastin and Zafar Khan drew with Louth Seconds.